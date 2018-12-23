close
Sun Dec 23, 2018
December 23, 2018

Govt to make an example of corrupt elements in PTI: minister

December 23, 2018

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hasan Chohan on Saturday said the government would make an example of the corrupt elements present within the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. The provincial minister said in a public gathering that the Punjab government would present its 100 days performance before Prime Minister Imran Khan with honour. "The previous government's honeymoon period lasted over 100-day period." He said the truth he spoke annoyed cheaters and looters, who named themselves '18th and 19th amendments'. He said that the politicians who were calling for accountability against each other got united because they knew they would soon be jailed for their financial malpractices. "Nawaz told Shahbaz at the parliament's corridor to not be played by Zardari," he claimed.

