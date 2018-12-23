‘LHC Faisalabad bench to be set up after consultation with departments concerned’

FAISALABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf central deputy secretary general and Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farrukh Habib has said that the government is making all-out effort for resolving the problems of the people.He was addressing a corner meeting at Model Town here on Friday night. He said that the PTI government would fulfill all its promises made with the masses. The people of the country had mandated the PTI to serve, he added. He said that the PTI government was taking initiatives to transform the country into a welfare state, adding that setting up shelter homes was one example.

He said that the PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was striving and giving maximum hours in office to serve the country. Farrukh Habib said that many countries, including China, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Malaysia, had offered assistance to Pakistan in various sectors. He said that a water plant with the capacity to supply 20 million gallon drinking water daily was being set up on Jaranwala Road.

He said that a Lahore High Court bench would be established in Faisalabad after consultation with the departments concerned. Farrukh said that two RO plants were also being set up in Model Town and Gujjar Basti for supply of clean drinking water. To address parking issues at eight bazaars of Clock Tower, two parking plazas would be constructed in the city, he added.

Sugarcane crushing being monitored: The local administration was strictly monitoring sugarcane crushing season to protect farmers’ interests. In this connection, the teams being supervised by deputy commissioners were conducting raids at weighing scales set up in different areas and also checking sugarcane purchase process in sugar mills. According to the official sources, the teams had so far checked 513 sugarcane weighing scales and found complaints against 41 for less weighing and 32 for purchasing sugarcane on less rates.

They also registered cases against owners of 118 illegal weighing scales, sealed 96 others and also imposed fine over Rs 1.4 million on various others. The teams also apprehended 128 middlemen and got registered cases against them