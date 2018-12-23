‘Govt introducing reforms to provide best working environment to doctors’

FAISALABAD: Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that the provincial government is introducing various reforms to provide the best working environment to the doctors for ensuring prompt and effective service delivery in healthcare.

She was addressing the inaugural session of a three-day event of Alumnae 2018 at the Faisalabad Medical University here on Saturday. She appreciated the remarkable tradition of giving great honour to the veteran doctors/old students of the medical university during the alumnae get together. She advised the young doctors to display their best devotion with regards to giving full care to the patients.

The minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had great respect for the doctors and directed to provide every possible facility to them so that they could perform their professional duties with full mental satisfaction. She said that the Punjab government was pay full attention to the development and strengthening of the health sector. She said that government hospitals were being upgraded with advance medical equipments.

The minister informed that the Alumnae of Lahore doctors had decided to establish the 400-bed Mother and Childcare Hospital and the same welfare project should also be initiated by the alumnae of the Punjab Medical College. Minister for Social Welfare Muhammad Ajmal Cheema said that shelter homes would be established in all the hospitals by the initiative of the Social Welfare Department. He asked the junior doctors to follow the steps of their senior doctors to get the fame in the profession.

FMU VC Dr Zafar Ali thanked the ministers for joining the event. Dr Mian Zubair, Prof Dr Muhammad Ali Tirmizi, Prof Dr Imtiaz Ahmad Dogar, MPA Firdous Rai, Latif Nazar, Shakeel Shahid, Khayal Ahmad Kastro, Mian Waris Aziz, FCCI president Syed Zia Alamdar Hussain, Old Students of PMC, professors, doctors and others were also present on the occasion.