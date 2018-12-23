Boxer Ali urges int’l sports teams to visit Pakistan

LAHORE: Pakistan-origin British boxer Mohammad Ali has urged the world sports teams to visit Pakistan as it is a safe country like the other countries of the world.

Talking to media here, Ali, a patient of diabetes, has shown a desire to be the first diabetic world boxing champion.

He said that Pakistan is a sport loving country and love sports people and international sportspersons should not have any hesitation coming to Pakistan to play here. Ali was diagnosed for diabetes at the age of four and since then for over the last 13 years, he has been defeating the disease.

Ali was refused professional licence by the British Boxing Board with a claim that they don’t allow type one and two diabetic person to enter the ring. They have done for the persons own safety but Ali had a savior in Dr Ayan Galon, Asad Shamim, who is now his manager, and his trainer Alex constituted a team who developed him into a professional boxer.

Ali informed that he has now got professional licence and in 2020 he will be challenging the top pugilist for the world title. He further stated that after getting permission in May to fight, he has fought three bouts and won all of them. In his last fight held on December 8 he beat British boxer Ben Fields.

He further stated that it’s the start of his career and he will be doing his best to be the best in the world.