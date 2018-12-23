Dangal, Al Akbar emerge winners in LRC Cup races

LAHORE: There was an upset in the Winter Cup when Dangal dominated the race while Al Akbar lived up to its billing in the Jinnah Cup, in a day of mixed fortunes here at the Lahore Race Club (LRC) on Saturday.

Dangal was nowhere near the favourites of the Winter Cup but still it thumped out every other in the run. As of the Jinnah Cup, Ak Akbar was believed to be the best and it showed to everyone that it is.

In the opening Atia Plate Race, Bright Life illuminated the course ahead of an unknown Public Fancy while Sheba was s surprise third.

Golden Apple as expected claimed the second race but the remaining two places taken by Janab and Mozrat respectively were surprise performances.

Wali Choice saddled to winning the third race when Music Boy was favourite. As of the second it went to the favourite Music Boy and Successful successfully became third.

The fourth race saw a mini upset when place favourite Anmole One jumped to number one place while unexpectedly Big Lady took a big lap to second place while Al Ilan came third. The fifth race of the day finished in favour of upsetting Punjabi Style as winner with Sweet Miracle and Gambler Boy settling for second and third places respectively.

Al-Akbar brought joy for trainer Musa Shahid and Rehman AD Baloch team by winning the Jinnah Cup. However, Goleke Queen surprised everyone by taking the second place and with that place favourite Faboulous One slipped to third position.

It was the day of great Dangal in the Winter Cup and congratulation messages flowed in for Asif Shahani, Rehan Bukhari, breeder Faisal Khan and team. Salem-e-Dare and Simba surprised the followers of the sport by wining second and third places.

The eighth race winner was Bet Fair with second place went to Candle and third was Timbo.

The ninth and final race of the day ended up in favour of Nanook as winner while Miss Ravi Road and The Game Changer were second and third respectively.