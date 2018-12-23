Former Sargodha University official’s death: NAB, hospital, jail officials refuse to own responsibility

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Saturday distanced itself from the death of the former Sargodha University CEO Mian Javed while clarifying that it has no role in his demise, while the jail and hospital officials also refused to own responsibility.

Denying media reports, the NAB said Mian Javed was sent to jail two months ago on Oct 23, 2018 in good health on judicial custody and he died in the Services Hospital, Lahore in judicial custody. The NAB spokesman stated the Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal has issued strict orders that the accused must not be handcuffed during the NAB custody which is being strictly adhered to.

“The NAB is making sincere efforts to eradicate corruption from the country. The NAB's performance has been acknowledged by reputed national and international organisations from time to time,” the spokesman, said adding despite clarification, baseless propaganda against the NAB is aimed at damaging its image and reputation. The spokesman said NAB's each step is in accordance with the law and Constitution and it will continue to work in accordance with the law. He said the Bureau strictly adheres to avoiding the breach of self-respect of the accused persons.

Meanwhile, Mian Javed Ahmed's post-mortem examination was conducted at the Mian Mansha Hospital. The body was later handed over to his family. The IG Prisons Mirza Shahid Saleem ordered an inquiry into the case and directed the DIG Prisons Malik Mubashir to furnish a report within two days. "Whether Mian Javed's death took place in jail or at the hospital ... this is being ascertained," the IG Prisons said. "Departmental action will be taken if anyone is found guilty following the inquiry."

Meanwhile, Senior PPP leader Senator Mian Raza Rabbani said the death of Javed Ahmed in camp jail, Lahore and keeping his body in chains and handcuffs was highly condemnable. “It appears that there is deliberate and premeditated attempt to humiliate the academics and the middle class in Pakistan,” he said in a statement.

Raza Rabbani said it will be recalled that the Supreme Court had taken notice of the fact that the NAB had produced a former professor of the Punjab University before a court handcuffed. “Such incidents by the state are a crude attempt of placing academic freedom in chains and brow-beating the Pakistani middle class from exercising the culture of resistance,” he said. Rabbani said such an attempt was also made by Ziaul Haq where he ended the Coffee House culture, as a consequence of which a counter narrative for the democratic progressive welfare state suffered. “The present intolerance, extremism and sectarianism in our country is a result of this behaviour,” he said. The PPP leader said all the democratic forces stand with the academics and middle class of Pakistan in this hour when the state is usurping the fundamental rights of its citizens as enshrined in the Constitution.

While Chairman Standing Committee of Senate on Human Rights Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar also took notice of death of Mian Javed, he also summoned the DG NAB and the IG Prisons. Khokhar summoned both the officials in person to the next meeting of the standing committee. He said the death of an accused in the custody of the NAB is a serious matter and his handcuffed photograph is a matter of concern. Khokhar said that it is apparent that the NAB is being used against the weak in the society. “Is the accountability only for teachers and politicians,” Khokhar asked.

The PPP leader Dr Nafeesa Shah called for a judicial inquiry into the case and vowed to raise the issue in the Parliament. "The handcuffed body of a professor is a slap in the face of humanity and chairman NAB should take the responsibility of Mian Javed Ahmed's death,” she said in a statement. She asked the human rights organisations to take notice of the Javed Ahmed's death in the custody.

Nafeesa Shah said it seems that the spirit of General (retd) Pervez Musharraf has come into the Prime Minister Imran Khan who is using the NAB against the politicians and academics. “The NAB chairman should take the responsibility of the death of Javed Ahmed as there were reports of inhuman treatment to the prisoners in the NAB which shows that the NAB has turned into the department for political blackmailing,” she said.