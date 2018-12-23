Autopsy report says Mian Javed died of cardiac arrest

LAHORE: The University of Sargodha Lahore sub-campus former chief executive officer (CEO) Mian Javed Ahmed died of cardiac arrest, the post-mortem report revealed on Saturday. Furthermore, the report has not mentioned any signs of torture on the deceased’s body.

Reportedly, he was taken into custody by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) following the Chief Justice of Pakistan’s orders to investigate alleged illegal opening of sub-campuses of the varsity in Lahore and Mandi Bahauddin and embezzlement of millions of rupees.

According to jail authorities, Javed Ahmed was rushed to the Lahore s Services Hospital when he was still alive. However, hospital authorities claimed that he was declared dead on arrival by doctors.

Following his relatives’ request to unchain his body, police officers had been searching for judicial officials, while the deceased remained handcuffed.