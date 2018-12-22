ANP sees fresh polls plan to give PTI two-thirds majority

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) leaders have claimed that a situation was being evolved for fresh general election to give the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) two-thirds majority in the National Assembly.

They expressed these views at a public rally organized here on Friday to mark the sixth death anniversary of senior party leader and provincial minister Bashir Ahmad Bilour, who lost his life in a suicide bombing in Peshawar.

ANP central vice president Ghulam Ahmad Bilour, general secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain, provincial president Ameer Haider Hoti, and provincial deputy general secretary Aimal Wali Khan spoke on the occasion.

The ANP leaders said that once the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) stood targeted, there was a plan to fix Pakistan People's Party (PPP) to pave the way for giving the PTI two-thirds majority in the National Assembly in fresh election.

They said they would not let anyone to cause further deterioration in the political situation in the country. They said free and fair election was the only way to political stability and prosperity of Pakistan.

They said an incapable PTI government had pushed Pakistan towards bankruptcy. They said the country's foreign and domestic policies had failed while a "selected" prime minister had put the economy at stake.

They demanded administrative and legal reforms in the erstwhile tribal areas and provision of Rs100 billion special fund pledged by the government for its development.

Claiming that certain elements were conspiring against the 18th constitutional amendment, the ANP leaders warned that such a move would have dire consequences for the country. They said 'Benami accounts' were being exposed on a daily basis in the country, but nobody was telling the nation that whose account benefited from the money during the war on terror.

The ANP leaders paid tributes to Bashir Ahmad Bilour for his role in the war against terrorism. They said that the ANP leadership including Shaheed Bashir Ahmad Bilour had always raised voice against the scourge of terrorism. They argued this was the reason the terrorists targeted him.

They said the ANP had paid a heavy price for its role in the fight against the forces of darkness as more than 1,000 of its leaders and workers were martyred. Those who had pushed the Pakhtuns to this war should tell the world as to why they made the Pakhtun people to suffer, they added.