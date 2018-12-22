Japanese envoy calls on COAS

RAWALPINDI: Ambassador of Japan, Takashi Kurai Friday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa to bid farewell at the end of his tenure in Pakistan.

Matters of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting, an Inter Services Public Relations press release said.

The COAS appreciated Japanese ambassador’s efforts in strengthening bilateral relations and assured him full support for all initiatives aimed at further enhancing these.