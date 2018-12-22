NAB-arrested Sargodha varsity official dies

LAHORE: A former Sargodha University official under investigation in a corruption case has died of "cardiac arrest" under custody, prison officials said on Friday.

Officials said Mian Javed was being held at Camp Jail, Lahore, where he suffered cardiac arrest.

They added that he was shifted to Services Hospital in Lahore, where he died.

However, pictures of the deceased official's body went viral on social media with the handcuffs still on. The images drew ire of social media users, who strongly criticised the authorities.

Mian Javed was the former CEO of the university's Lahore sub-campus. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had arrested Javed earlier in October along with former Sargodha University vice-chancellor Dr Muhammad Akram Chaudhry and four other university officials.

The former CEO of Lahore sub-campus was later shifted to camp jail on judicial remand.

According to the anti-corruption watchdog, the suspects were accused of receiving millions in bribes for allowing third parties to establish illegal sub-campuses.

Explaining the death of the official, a spokesperson for the NAB said an accountability court had sent Javed on judicial remand in October shortly after his arrest.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took notice of not opening handcuffs of the official despite his death. He directed the Inspector General (IG) Prisons to identify the individuals responsible for it and submit a report to him.