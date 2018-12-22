close
Sat Dec 22, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 22, 2018

Nepal down Afghans in hockey series

Sports

ISLAMABAD: Nepal brushed aside Afghanistan 4-0 in a battle for wooden spoon in the Haier Hockey Series Open match at the National Stadium in Lahore on Friday.

Nepal came out off the blocks quickly and went ahead within the three minutes.

Their dangerous forward Roman Rana scored with a reverse flat push from the top of the circle. Second and third goals came off penalty corners. Sagar Acharya flicked high into the net each time.

Rajendra Karki, unmarked at the circle, received a good pass in the last quarter. He beat the advancing goalkeeper before pushing it in the empty goal.

Pakistan’s hockey great Dr Tariq Aziz, captain of the 1968 Olympic gold medal winning team, was the chief guest.

