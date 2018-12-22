Ashiana Housing case: Judicial remand of Shahbaz, others extended for 13 days

LAHORE: An accountability court on Friday extended the judicial remand of Shahbaz Sharif, Fawad Hasan Fawad and Ahad Cheema for 13 days in the Ashiana Iqbal Housing Scheme scandal.The accountability court heard the case as the National Accountability Bureau presented seven accused including former federal secretary Fawad Hasan Fawad and former Lahore Development Authority (LDA) director general Ahad Cheema in the court. NA Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif, however, could not appear as he is currently attending the National Assembly session. During the hearing, the NAB prosecutor informed the court that the supplementary references against Shahbaz and Fawad in the Ashiana case would be filed within 2-3 days. The anti-graft watchdog on Dec 19 informed the Supreme Court of Pakistan that supplementary references had been prepared against Shahbaz Sharif and Fawad Hasan Fawad and had been approved by NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal.