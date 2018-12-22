close
Sat Dec 22, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 22, 2018

Tauseef Club triumphant

Sports

LAHORE: Tauseef Club marched into the 2nd round of 3rd East Zone T20 Cricket Championship after outplaying New Union Club by 5 wickets at the Mughalpura Institute ground. Scores: New Union Club 133/9 in 20 overs (Aurangzaib 29, Talha 29, Ali Raza 20 Faqeer Hussain 3/22, Zafar Iqbal 2/17, M Usman 2/21). Tauseef Club 134/5 in 17.1 Overs (Idrees Ahmed 30, M Ahmed 26, M Farooq 14, Anwer Kamal 17, Hussain Raza 13*, Faqeer Hussain 14*, Zain Baig 2/30).

