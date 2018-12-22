close
Sat Dec 22, 2018
RDA demolishes encroachments

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
December 22, 2018

Rawalpindi: Acting on the direction of Muhammad Hayat Lak, Director General (DG) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), the enforcement cell of RDA continuing its anti-encroachment drive, conducted operation against encroachments on Rashid Minhas Road, Civil Lines and demolished grills, fences, barriers and foot paths.

DG RDA has issued directions to take strict action against encroachments without any fear and favour. Kinza Murtaza, Director Land Development & Estate Management (LD&EM) and Estate Management Wing’s staff conducted the operation with the assistance of Rawalpindi Police from the concerned police station.

