PCTB meeting

The 58th meeting of Board of Governors of Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board (PCTB) was held here on Friday. The meeting, chaired by PCTB Chairperson Lt-Gen (r) Muhammad Akram Khan, was attended by the board members/nominees, including Choudhry Muhammad Ismail, Dr Khalid Hameed Sheikh, Prof Dr Tahira Sikandar, Prof Dr Rukhsana Zia, Rana Ishtiaq Ahmad, Muhammad Abdul Naeem Khan, Abdul Rehman Shah, Kashif Manzoor, Dr Hamad Sarwar Naqvi, Muhammad Zubair Sahi and Muhammad Nadeem Asghar. PCTB Managing Director Abdul Qayyum briefed the meeting on the matters of PCTB, Lahore. Initial working regarding the formation of a media production house of the board was approved. Matters regarding appointments and promotions of the board employees were also discussed.