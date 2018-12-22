close
Sat Dec 22, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AA
Akhtar Amin
December 22, 2018

PHC suspends BoG of Khyber Teaching Hospital

National

AA
Akhtar Amin
December 22, 2018

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has suspended the Board of Governors (BoG) of Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) with the observation that it was reconstituted by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government against the order of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

As per the order sheet, available with The News, a division bench headed by Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth suspended the BoG. It directed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa secretary Health to look after the affairs of the BoG of the Medical and Teaching Institute Khyber Teaching Hospital. The bench suspended the BoG comprising its chairman Dr Faisal Sultan and members Shah Jehan, Mohsin and Dr Mian Tahir Shah. The court restrained the respondents from taking any adverse action against the petitioner.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan