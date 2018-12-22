PHC suspends BoG of Khyber Teaching Hospital

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has suspended the Board of Governors (BoG) of Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) with the observation that it was reconstituted by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government against the order of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

As per the order sheet, available with The News, a division bench headed by Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth suspended the BoG. It directed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa secretary Health to look after the affairs of the BoG of the Medical and Teaching Institute Khyber Teaching Hospital. The bench suspended the BoG comprising its chairman Dr Faisal Sultan and members Shah Jehan, Mohsin and Dr Mian Tahir Shah. The court restrained the respondents from taking any adverse action against the petitioner.