Sat Dec 22, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 22, 2018

Sami wins Benazir Bhutto tennis tournament

Sports

KARACHI: Sami Zeb clinched the under-14 title of the Benazir Bhutto Shaheed ranking tennis tournament at the PTF Complex in Islamabad on Friday.Sami beat Hamza Roman 6-2, 6-3 in the final to claim the title.Similarly, Hamza Roman thrashed Ali Zain 4-0, 4-0 in the final of boys’ under-10 category to win the title.Shoaib Khan beat Abdullah Adnan 6-3, 7-5 and Ahmed Kamil overpowered Ahmed Asjad 7-5, 2-6, 6-4 in the semi-finals of under-18 singles.

