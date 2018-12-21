Analysts hail Xi’s speech on reforms

BEIJING: Analysts hailed President Xi Jinping's speech he delivered on Tuesday to mark the 40th anniversary of China's reform and opening-up, stating that it provided a nod toward 40 years of incredible achievements while offering policy continuity in the pursuit of future reform.

"The practice of reform and opening-up over the past 40 years has shown that openness brings progress, while seclusion leads to backwardness," Xi said, while pledging to support the building of an open, transparent, inclusive and nondiscriminatory multilateral trading system.

Jon Taylor, an American professor of political science of the University of St. Thomas in Houston, said Xi underscored the critical role that the Communist Party of China has played and continues to play in fostering China's development.

Gene M. Burke, vice president and general counsel at J&C International Group, said Xi's speech was very effective at showing how the Chinese people and the ruling political party worked together to bring China into the modern age.