Fri Dec 21, 2018
BR
Bureau report
December 21, 2018

Peshawar dist admin holds public forum

Peshawar

December 21, 2018

PESHAWAR: Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh held a public forum in Wadpagga village on Thursday. Member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Arbab Jahandad and local elected representatives were also present. The official listened to the complaints and ordered corrective measures on the spot. He directed the removal of illegal speed-bumps from the area. He said the issue of land acquisition for a sewage treatment plant has been taken up with higher authorities for its speedy completion.Similarly, he said raids against hoarders were being conducted by price magistrates to provide relief to the masses. Arbab Jahandad appreciated the steps of the provincial government.

