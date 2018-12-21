Six new labour colonies to be set up in Sindh

The Sindh government has decided to establish six new labour colonies in the province, including three in Karachi.

The decision was made in a meeting of the governing body of the Sindh Workers Welfare Board held on Thursday with Sindh Labour Minister Ghulam Murtaza Baloch in chair. Of the proposed six new labour colonies, one each will be built in the towns of Tando Allahyar, Kotri, and Daharki while three will be established in Karachi. The meeting also approved the Rs7 billion budgetary estimates of the Workers Welfare Fund for the financial year 2018-19.

The meeting also accorded approval to a total of 27 development schemes to be carried out under the aegis of the Workers Welfare Board, including the construction of a medical college for the wards of labourers in the province. The meeting allocated budget for the existing 31 labour colonies, 20 schools, and two colleges being run under the Workers Welfare Board in the province.

The labour minister said on the occasion that this would be the first time that any of the labour departments in the country would construct a medical college for the wards of labourers. He added that the Sindh government had the firm resolve to extend best education opportunities to wards of labourers in order to provide them the prospects to join noble professions including medicine.