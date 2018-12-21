Azhar, Babar hit centuries

BENONI: Azhar Ali and Babar Azam scored centuries on the second day of Pakistan’s three-day tour match against Cricket South Africa Invitation XI on Thursday.

Pakistan declared their innings at 306 for seven in response to Cricket South Africa Invitation XI’s first innings total of 318 for seven declared. Azhar, coming to bat at number four retired after making 100 off 151 balls, having hit 12 fours and three sixes.

Babar remained not out on 104, which he scored off 129 balls, having struck 11 fours and three sixes. Openers Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman fell after making 23 and 19, respectively. Shan Masood got out after scoring 41 off 66 balls, which included nine boundaries.

Haris Sohail (4), Asad Shafiq (0) and Sarfraz Ahmed (7) failed to impress. T Mnyaka was the pick of the bowlers with three for 45. In their second innings, Cricket South Africa Invitational XI were 45 for one at stumps with Muhammad Amir dismissing opener J Richards.