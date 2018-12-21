Substance abuse

In a now-viral video, State Minister for Interior Shehryar Afridi has recently revealed that around 75 percent of women and 45 percent of men studying in Islamabad’s top-notch universities use ice – a colourless crystalline substance used as drug. The harrowing details should serve as an eye-opener for people at the helms, who should resort to out-of-the-box measures to curb this menace once and for all.

The minister was right on the money when he added that terrorists target people in tens or hundreds, but drug paddlers tend to sweep away an entire generation. There is no denying that these drug dealers carry out their heinous business in connivance with police authorities and school administrations. The law-enforcement agencies need to launch a crackdown on drug dealers.

Muhammad Fayyaz

Mianwali