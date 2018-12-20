Yemeni mother to see dying son after US waives visa ban

SAN FRANCISCO: A mother from Yemen was granted Tuesday her wish to see her dying toddler one last time in the United States, which agreed to issue her a waiver from its ban on citizens from several Muslim-majority countries.

Two-year-old Abdullah Hassan, a US citizen like his father, suffers from a rare genetic brain condition and is on life support in a hospital in Oakland, California.

But his mother, Shaima Swileh, had been unable to join him due to President Donald Trump's order barring visitors from six countries including Yemen. After a tearful televised plea from the boy's father prompted public outrage, the US embassy in Cairo issued a visa for Swileh, who has been living temporarily in Egypt. She will arrive in San Francisco late Wednesday.