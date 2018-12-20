NAB recovers Rs18.8m from official's house

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau Rawalpindi Wednesday raided the house of a senior official of a project related to immunisation and recovered an amount of Rs18.8 million that include US$9,000 and other foreign currencies. According to NAB sources, the raid conducted on the house of the official for allegedly awarding the contracts of the medicine and drugs to favorite company. The NAB sources said the recovered amount was allegedly taken by the senior official as a commission from a company. The raids were being conducted for his arrest.
ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau Rawalpindi Wednesday raided the house of a senior official of a project related to immunisation and recovered an amount of Rs18.8 million that include US$9,000 and other foreign currencies. According to NAB sources, the raid conducted on the house of the official for allegedly awarding the contracts of the medicine and drugs to favorite company. The NAB sources said the recovered amount was allegedly taken by the senior official as a commission from a company. The raids were being conducted for his arrest.