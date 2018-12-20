PPP to launch countrywide protest if Zardari arrested

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party has decided to formulate the party strategy in case of the arrest of former President and co-chairman of PPP Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari with the option of launching country wide protest campaign and to give a tough time to the government in the Parliament.

According to the sources, besides launching the country wide protest, the PPP has decided to give tough time to the government in both the houses of the Parliament in case arrest of former president Asif Ali Zardari.

The decision was taken in the consultation meeting of the PPP that was chaired by Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and was attended by senior leader of the party including Syed Khursheed Shah, Senator Farooq H Naek, Senator Sherry Rehman, Syed Nayyar Hussain Bokhari, Mustafa Nawaz Kokhar and other senior leaders. Sources said it was decided to hold another round of the consultation meeting to formulate the future strategy and it is expected that the meeting of the Central Executive Committee of the PPP be summoned in the coming days. Sources said Senator Farooq H Naek, legal advisor of the former president Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman PPP Bialwal Bhutto Zardari briefed the party on the issue of probe of Joint Investigation team of the FIA on fake bank accounts. Sources said the party has also deliberated on the future strategy to deal with the cases before the judiciary.