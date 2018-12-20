Assistant coaches of Pak hockey team resign

LAHORE: Assistant coaches of Pakistan hockey team Danish Kaleem and Rehan Butt resigned from their posts following the dismal performance of the team in the recently concluded World Cup where Pakistan managed 12th position.

Both the coaches have informed the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) about their decision and announced it officially. While talking to the media, Rehan said that they were given the coaching for world cup which is now over hence they are resigning.

“We were given the task till world cup which is now over,” he said. Former Olympian said that he is available for the federation anytime and will be serving whenever gets an opportunity. “I am available to the federation anytime,” he stated.

Danish on the other hand said that there is no point for them to remain the coaches of the national team after the resignation of Hasan Sardar and Tauqeer Dar. “We are parting our ways with the team as coaches,” he said. He stressed upon the need to bring young players in the team instead of going with some senior players who are playing for many years.

“Eight to ten players in the current squad are playing for many years so now they should be replaced with young players to bring change in team’s performance,” he said. It is pertinent to mention here that earlier team manager Hasan Sardar and coach Tauqeer Dar also resigned from their posts.