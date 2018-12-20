MNAs opposing liquor bill violated Constitution: Siraj

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said those parliamentarians who staged a walkout against the bill seeking a ban on liquor were no more eligible to sit in the parliament as they had not only violated the country’s Constitution but also revolted against the Islamic injunctions laid down in the Holy Quran and Sunnah.

He demanded the CJ take suo motu of the matter and proceed under Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution against the MNAs, the JI chief said addressing a reception in honour of newly-elected President of SC Bar Association Amanullah Kinrani at Mansoora on Wednesday. He said the JI had waged an unparalleled struggle for true democracy.