close
Thu Dec 20, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 20, 2018

MNAs opposing liquor bill violated Constitution: Siraj

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 20, 2018

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said those parliamentarians who staged a walkout against the bill seeking a ban on liquor were no more eligible to sit in the parliament as they had not only violated the country’s Constitution but also revolted against the Islamic injunctions laid down in the Holy Quran and Sunnah.

He demanded the CJ take suo motu of the matter and proceed under Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution against the MNAs, the JI chief said addressing a reception in honour of newly-elected President of SC Bar Association Amanullah Kinrani at Mansoora on Wednesday. He said the JI had waged an unparalleled struggle for true democracy.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan