‘Security to be ensured on Christmas in Lalamusa’

LALAMUSA: Deputy Commissioner Dr. Khurram Shahzad Wednesday ordered comprehensive security and cleanliness arrangements on Christmas celebrations.

Talking to leaders of the Christian community, the DC said five Sasta Bazaars would be established from December 22 to 24 in all three tehsils for Christians at Bhimber Road, Children Park Gujrat, Service Road Lalamusa, GT Road Kharian and GT Road Sarai Alamgir.

He said DO Industries would be the district focal person for the Sasta Bazaars. He said walk through gate would be installed on entrance and exit. He directed the Chief Officers of Municipal Corporation and Municipal Committees to clean all churches and Christian graveyards. He asked police to provide comprehensive security to churches.