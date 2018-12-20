close
Thu Dec 20, 2018
Driving games

Newspost

December 20, 2018

In Peshawar no traffic rules are being observed. Drivers have lost their sensitivity about fellow commuters and are not careful about their speed limit, or the fact that they are driving in the wrong direction. This carelessness causes fatal accidents.

Driving in the city has become just like carrying your vehicle through a video-game challenge where anything could come in front of your car. Seeing two or three children riding pillion on motorcycles without wearing any safety gear is stressful. There is a famous quotes that says that the quality of discipline in a nation could be gauged by observing how people behave on roads.

Marghuz Khan

Peshawar

