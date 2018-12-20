Food safety

Canteens in Pakistan’s educational institutes do not provide healthy food to students as they mostly sell junk food. This trend is leading towards serious health issues, including obesity and gastrointestinal issues, among students. Food regulatory bodies must keep a check on food items that are being sold at these canteens.

They need to devise strict policies to cut down the supply of junk and unhealthy food to these canteens. There is also a need of paying regular visits to all such institutes to maintain the set standards for healthy food supply.

Ar Sahar Amjad

Lahore