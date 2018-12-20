Rawalpindi, FATA snatch vital wins in National T20

KARACHI: Rawalpindi and FATA recorded crucial victories to stay alive on the tenth day of the National T20 Cup 2018-19 at Multan Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

FATA romped to their third win when they defeated Islamabad by just three runs thanks to a superb last over from pacer Mohammad Irfan Junior.

Rawalpindi also registered their third victory after beating Peshawar by four wickets.

FATA-Islamabad game turned out to be a thrilling one. Chasing a fighting target of 147, Islamabad required seven runs off the final over from Mohammad Irfan Junior (3-24) and five off the last ball. It was a well-delivered full toss and Test cricketer Iftikhar Ahmed (32*) wanted to dispatch it for a six, failed to connect it properly and took only a single. In the same over, Irfan also got the wickets of Sohail Khan (10) and Arsal Sheikh (0) that brought the federal capital under pressure.

Earlier, all-rounder Kashif Bhatti smashed 12-ball 34 not out to guide FATA to 146-7 in the allotted 20 overs.

After being sent into bat first, FATA at one stage were 106-7 in 17.4 overs. It seemed that the tribesmen will not be able to post a fighting total. But Kashif Bhatti had other ideas as the Nawabshah-born right-hander hit Test seamer Junaid Khan for four boundaries and a six in the final over that fetched 24 runs and took FATA to a good total on a pitch that was not easy to bat on. Kashif’s superb knock featured six fours and a six.

Samiullah Junior chipped in with a 31-ball 29, smacking two fours and a six. Adil Amin made 31-ball 29 with two fours and a six.

Samiullah added 31 runs for the second wicket association with Shoail Akhtar who got run out after scoring 22-ball 21 with two fours and a six.

Fast bowler Ahmed Bashir was the pick of the bowlers with 2-18 in three overs.

Islamabad had a brittle start, in response, when they lost their in-form opener Abid Ali (1) when he was trapped leg before off the bowling of left-arm spinner Kashif Bhatti who bowled the first over.

Rookie right-hander Rohail Nazir (27) and Imad Waseem (24) then shared 49 runs for the second wicket stand to provide a solid base.

Spinner Asad Afridi gave a much-needed breakthrough to FATA when he bowled Imad after the left-hander had hit two fours from 26 balls.

In the 11th over, spinner Usama Mir got rid of Rohail to bring FATA back in the game. Rohail smacked three fours from 23 deliveries. Iftikhar remained the only hope at that stage as wickets kept falling at regular interval. But the right-hander, who made his Test debut against England, could not produce big shots which denied his side a much-needed win. Islamabad were restricted to 143-8.

Iftikhar, who survived twice, smashed one six in his 37-ball unbeaten 32. FATA captain Asif Afridi said that Kashif Bhatti’s superb batting in the end helped them.

“Kashif batted gloriously in the end and that helped us,” Asif said. “We had told Irfan Junior that the ball was reverse swinging and you should try Yorkers as the batsmen would play cross strokes and the plan paid dividends,” Asif said.

Islamabad skipper Imad Waseem praised Irfan and Kashif.

“I think the credit goes to Kashif and Irfan who performed really well,” Imad said.

“Now in coming matches we will look to express ourselves and let’s see what would be the results,” Pakistan’s key all-rounder said.

Kashif and Irfan shared Man-of-the-Match award.

Rawalpindi, meanwhile, did a fine job to pull off a vital close win over former champions Peshawar to take their points to six from five outings.

Rawalpindi chased the 154-run target with two balls to spare after losing six wickets.

In the last over from left-arm pacer Waqas Maqsood, Rawalpindi needed eight runs. International Mohammad Nawaz (37*) hit four, two and one off the first three balls before Hammad Azam (37*) striking four off the fourth ball to bring in a superb win.

Both shared 53 runs for the seventh wicket unbroken association. Nawaz smacked two fours from 30 balls. Hammad clobbered four fours in his fiery 20-ball feat.

Test-discard Sami Aslam smashed 23-ball 25 with two fours. Zahid Mansoor chipped in with a quick-fire 12-ball 20 with two sixes.

Waqas Maqsood (2-20) and Mohammad Mohsin (2-25) were the successful bowlers. Hammad Azam and Mohammad Nawaz shared Man-of-the-Match award.