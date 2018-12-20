PIBTL handles first pet coal cargo

KARACHI: Pakistan International Bulk Terminals Limited (PIBTL) has unloaded first-ever pet coke coal vessel in just around 17 hours, saving the importer precious time and money.

“This was the first ever consignment of pet coke at PIBT which is more difficult to handle than normal coal due to its smaller size,” a statement said on Wednesday. “But, it was handled with utmost efficiency and record turnaround time for the vessel in an environmental-friendly manner.”

The vessel MV Zhongyu 89 arrived at Port Qasim at 4 pm on December 10. The vessel completed unloading of cargo by 11.10 am on December 11 and sailed out of the port on the same day at 2.50 pm.

“The speed with which the cargo was handled is in accordance with the best global efficiency standards and a record for a coal vessel in Pakistan.”