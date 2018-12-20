close
Thu Dec 20, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 20, 2018

PIBTL handles first pet coal cargo

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
December 20, 2018

KARACHI: Pakistan International Bulk Terminals Limited (PIBTL) has unloaded first-ever pet coke coal vessel in just around 17 hours, saving the importer precious time and money.

“This was the first ever consignment of pet coke at PIBT which is more difficult to handle than normal coal due to its smaller size,” a statement said on Wednesday. “But, it was handled with utmost efficiency and record turnaround time for the vessel in an environmental-friendly manner.”

The vessel MV Zhongyu 89 arrived at Port Qasim at 4 pm on December 10. The vessel completed unloading of cargo by 11.10 am on December 11 and sailed out of the port on the same day at 2.50 pm.

“The speed with which the cargo was handled is in accordance with the best global efficiency standards and a record for a coal vessel in Pakistan.”

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business