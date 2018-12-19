NUML BoG meeting held

Islamabad: The 15th meeting of the Board of Governors (BoG) of National University of Modern Languages (NUML) was held in university’s conference Room, says a press release.

The meeting was chaired by the Inspector General Training and Evaluation (IGT&E) of Pakistan Army and nominee Chairman Board of Governors, Lt. General Sher Afgun HI(M) while other board members including NUML Rector Major General (r) Zia Ud Din Najam, Director General Human Resource Development (HRD) General Headquarters Major General Dr. Najeeb Ahmad and Director General NUML Brig Muhammad Ibrahim also attended the meeting.