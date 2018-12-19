PHC proposes rates for private hospitals

LAHORE: Punjab Healthcare Commission has proposed rates of treatment, laboratory tests and consultations, which have been figured out keeping basic cost, reasonable profit margin and grading of the private hospitals in perspective.

As per the proposed rates, the bar has been set at Rs2,500 for the senior most consultants instead of the present maximum consultation fee of Rs5,000. Similarly, charges of the general ward have been reduced from Rs16,000 to Rs3,200, intensive care unit (ICU) from Rs22,000 to Rs15,500, ultrasound from Rs3,500 to Rs1,300 and rate of the Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) has been proposed at Rs5,500 after bringing it down from Rs20,000. Moreover, the maximum rent of a room could be Rs4,400 minimum to Rs20,000 maximum – depending on the services being provided – while grade-A hospitals are also charging Rs69,000 per day.

In the same way, costs of other healthcare services, including commonly undertaken procedures, theatre charges, laboratory tests, etc., have been substantially reduced by up to 500 per cent.

A PHC spokesperson said the rates would be implemented in all private hospitals across the province after the Supreme Court’s orders, and a report on costing and pricing of services and consultations has been submitted in the apex court.

homecoming: Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) held its Alumni Homecoming Weekend 2018 for all the graduated batches of the past years. Alumni from around the country and across the globe came back to LUMS this weekend to celebrate the event. The event turned out to be a grander affair than ever this year with the LUMS alumni community coming back to campus for three exciting days of activities, including meet-and-greets, musical performances and discussions with old acquaintances.

result: Punjab University has declared results of MA History part-II annual examination 2018. Detailed results are available on PU website.

AIIB: A delegation of Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) along with environmental and social impact specialists on Tuesday visited Wasa Lahore head office.

Unity: Imam-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain Al-Sharifain Al-Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais lauded efforts of World Islamic League for holding 'Stability of Ummah Conference' in Makkah. On this occasion, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council, said that it is honour and prestige for people of Pakistan to serve for peace, security and defence of Harmain Al Sharifain.

population: Punjab Minister for Population Welfare Hashim Dogar has said with the current growth rate population of Punjab will reach to 25 crore by 2030. There is a dire need to sensitise public with regard to multifarious benefits of family planning and keeping this thing in view, government has started working on it, the minister said while meeting a delegation of USAID.

website: Punjab Assembly website has secured first position in the research study conducted by Centre for Peace and Development Initiatives (CPDI).

transferred: Punjab government Tuesday issued notification regarding transfer and posting of following officers.

Services of Tariq Mahmood (awaiting posting) have been placed at the disposal of Secretary Auqat & Religious Affairs. Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance & Planning) T.T Singh has been transferred and posted as Secretary (DRTA) Faisalabad, Ihsanullah (under transfer as DMO Jhelum) as DMO Rawalpindi and Hamid Nasir Goraya, DMO Rawalpindi, as DMO Jhelum, Nasir Shahzad, DMO Multan, as Sub-Registrar Multan (City). Services of Tabraiz Sadiq Murri (awaiting posting) and Imran Shams, Sub-Registrar Multan (City), have been placed at the disposal of Chief Minister Office and Secretary School Education respectively.