‘370 power pilferers booked during 2 months’

FAISALABAD: As many as 370 cases have been registered against the power pilferers during the last two months.

It was informed during a meeting of the Divisional Task Force for Anti-Theft of Electricity here on Tuesday. The meeting was jointly presided over by Commissioner Asif Iqbal Ch and RPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar.

The meeting was informed that an amount of Rs 19.098 million were charged against the accused of power theft as detection bills and an amount of Rs 5.934 million had been recovered from them.

While reviewing the performance of district administrations of all four districts of the region and the Fesco, the commissioner said that power theft was a national crime and no effort should be spared to control it completely.

He assured the Fesco authorities for full cooperation of divisional and district administration regarding action against the power theft.

He said that intelligence network would be mobilised further to detect the big fish involved in power theft for creating good impact of this campaign. He said that the technical facilitators should also be rounded up besides taking legal action against the stealers of electricity.