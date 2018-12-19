Widow shot dead

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BAHAWALPUR: A widow was shot dead by the father-in-law of her daughter over monetary dispute at Muhammadi Colony on Tuesday. Accused Amir quarrelled with Sughran Bibi over monetary dispute. Later, the accused shot her dead and fled. Police have shifted the dead body to the Bahawal Victoria Hospital for postmortem.
