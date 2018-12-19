close
Wed Dec 19, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 19, 2018

Widow shot dead

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 19, 2018

BAHAWALPUR: A widow was shot dead by the father-in-law of her daughter over monetary dispute at Muhammadi Colony on Tuesday. Accused Amir quarrelled with Sughran Bibi over monetary dispute. Later, the accused shot her dead and fled. Police have shifted the dead body to the Bahawal Victoria Hospital for postmortem.

