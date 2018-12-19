Hamza, Humam in USA Junior Squash finals

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Mohammad Hamza Khan (under-15) and Humam Ahmad (under-13) moved into the final of their respective categories in the US Junior Squash. Humam Ahmad beat Ahmad Haq (USA) with a game score of 11-7, 11-6 and 11-9. In under-15 semis, Muhammad Hamza Khan from Pakistan beat top seed of the event Sosa Federico (Mexico) 11-5, 11-9, 11-5. In quarter-finals, Humam Ahmad beat Salem Youssef (Egypt) with a game score of 13-11, 9-11, 8-11, 11-8 and 13-11. Hamza Khan got better of Mohamed Abdullah also from Egypt 11-9, 11-9 and 12-10. In another quarter-final, Carney Tedd (USA) beat Noor Zaman 6-11, 11-7, 7-11, 11-9, 12-10. Humam Ahmad will play against Rohan A Gondhi from India in the final while Hamza Khan will take on Carney Tedd (USA).
