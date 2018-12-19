Departments, Regions to continue to have important role in domestic cricket

LAHORE: The Task Force’s report on domestic cricket structure was discussed at length in PCB’s Board of Governor’s (BoG) meeting here on Tuesday.

The BoG has approved the conceptual framework recommended by the task force in which both the departments and regions will continue to have an important role. It was reiterated that the interest of all stakeholders, especially the players, will be safeguarded.

The task force has been advised to work on the details of the structure based on constitutional and financial parameters.The entire Board of Governor’s members sans the vacant Sialkot and Quetta seats were present at the meeting.

Chairman PCB, Ehsan Mani, presented his report, which dealt with restructuring of the Pakistan Cricket Board in a bid to professionalise the organization. The BoG was also updated on the new appointments being made, including Managing Director PCB, Director Media and Communication, Chief Strategy Implementation Officer and Project Consultant

(Marketing).

The Board of Governor’s, after deliberations, also approved the budget for HBL PSL 2019. The Board of Governor’s was informed that the Independent Disputes Resolution Committee’s decision on the legal costs of the dispute was expected to be announced by ICC on

Wednesday and the PCB was confident that the costs liability against it would be substantially

less than what has recently been reported in a section of the media.Meanwhile, the BOG has approved a 20 per cent increase in the payment to former cricketers under the Players’ Welfare Policy 2015.