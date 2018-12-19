AIIB delegation visits Wasa

LAHORE: A delegation of Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) along with environmental and social impact specialists on Tuesday visited Wasa Lahore head office. Officials said the delegation led by Dr Shakeel Khan discussed waste and surface water projects with Wasa’s top management. Consultants including ILF, MMP and G3 were also present. The meeting was chaired by DMD Engineering Muhammad Tanveer while Director Planning and Design Zeeshan Bilal also participated with his full team. To safeguard environmental and social issues Chongwu Sun, Senior Environmental Specialist, and Omar, Social Specialist, briefly discussed arising of possible environmental and social issues in the construction of projects.