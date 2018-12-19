close
Wed Dec 19, 2018
December 19, 2018

Royal FC win Leisure Leagues Hyderabad Season 4

Sports

KARACHI: Royal FC won the eight-team Leisure Leagues Hyderabad Season 4 on the basis of better goal difference after their final against FC Thunderbolts ended in a goalless draw at WAPDA Ground in Hyderabad.Both teams have qualified for next year’s Hyderabad Intra City Championship.Shahbaz Ali Solangi of Royal FC and Noroz Noji of FC Thunderbolts were adjudged the Best Players of the League. The Best Goalie award went to Abid Memon of Royal FC.

