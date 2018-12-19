Royal FC win Leisure Leagues Hyderabad Season 4

KARACHI: Royal FC won the eight-team Leisure Leagues Hyderabad Season 4 on the basis of better goal difference after their final against FC Thunderbolts ended in a goalless draw at WAPDA Ground in Hyderabad.Both teams have qualified for next year’s Hyderabad Intra City Championship.Shahbaz Ali Solangi of Royal FC and Noroz Noji of FC Thunderbolts were adjudged the Best Players of the League. The Best Goalie award went to Abid Memon of Royal FC.