Details of hockey league to be announced in couple of days

KARACHI: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) is expected to announce the salient features of the professional league within a couple of days, ‘The News’ has learnt. A source said it was most likely that the announcement would be made on the last day of the ongoing Hockey Series Open.

The source said that a team of officials was working on the modalities of the league, including the number of franchises, the number of foreign players in each team, bidding process, and players’ remuneration. The PHF secretary Shahbaz Ahmed is out of the country trying to rope in foreign players from different countries for participating in the Pakistan Super Hockey League (PSHL), the source said. The hockey fraternity of the country hopes that the first-ever professional league in the country would increase the interest of people in the game.