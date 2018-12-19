close
Wed Dec 19, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 19, 2018

30-month-old perishes in apartment fire

Karachi

An infant died in a fire that broke out in an apartment in Kharadar on Tuesday after the parents had gone to work. Before the arrival of firefighters, residents of the area had rescued a four-year-old, Alisha, and a six-year-old, Irshad Ali, but they failed to rescue a two-and-a-half-year-old, Ayan Ali.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Shakeel Awan said the children were alone at home when the incident took place. The children’s father is a security guard and their mother is a housemaid, and they had locked the door from outside before going to work as per routine. Police officials said the cause of the fire could not be ascertained immediately, but Ayan’s mother feared that the children might have been playing with matchsticks that caused the fire. No case has been registered and further investigations are underway.

