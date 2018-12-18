close
Tue Dec 18, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
December 18, 2018

Murad Saeed sworn in as federal minister

Top Story

A
APP
December 18, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Former Minister of State for Communications Murad Saeed Monday took oath as the federal minister. President Dr Arif Alvi administered the oath at Aiwan-e-Sadr here, a President House statement said. The swearing-in ceremony was also attended by National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, federal ministers, ministers of state, political workers and senior government officers.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story