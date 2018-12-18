Murad Saeed sworn in as federal minister

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Former Minister of State for Communications Murad Saeed Monday took oath as the federal minister. President Dr Arif Alvi administered the oath at Aiwan-e-Sadr here, a President House statement said. The swearing-in ceremony was also attended by National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, federal ministers, ministers of state, political workers and senior government officers.
