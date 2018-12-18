PHF to host more int’l hockey events

LAHORE: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) President Brig (r) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar said that Pakistan will stage more international events in near future.

Khokhar, while talking to the media after the inaugural ceremony of open hockey series in Lahore, said that they are trying hard to bring some more international events in Pakistan.“The federation is keenly working to bring international hockey in the country,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Federation for International Hockey (FIH) has given PHF the hosting rights of the first round of open hockey series which is scheduled from December 17 t0 22. Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Nepal, Afghanistan, and Pakistan will be featured in the five-day event.

Khokhar said that the federation will stage Pro Hockey League in Pakistan next year which will serve for the revival of international hockey in the country.“We will try to stage Pro Hockey League on time next year,” he said.The President revealed the Shahbaz Sr is in India to convince the players to become the part of the inaugural edition of Pakistan’s hockey league.

“Shahbaz is on a mission to convince star players to be a part of our league,” he said.To a query about the team’s performance in recently concluded Hockey World Cup, he said that they are waiting for the report of the inquiry commission.

“We are keen to take bold steps for the betterment of hockey but waiting for the report,” he said.It is worth mentioning here that the PHF’s boss set up an inquiry commission following Pakistan’s abysmal performance in the Hockey World Cup. The committee was asked to find out the reasons behind Pakistan’s downfall in the mega event.