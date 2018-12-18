Cartoon workshop

Islamabad : Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will hold the first ever two-week cartoon workshop for media, students, cartoonists and artists having a background of drawing to provide them training of political cartooning.

The workshop will be conducted by renowned cartoonist Shujaat Ali for three days a week next month at National Art Gallery while registration is open till the end of December.

It will be open for beginners and advance level students with Fine Arts background. Shujaat Ali is among the pioneers of animated political cartoon. He is well known and most modern political/editorial cartoonist among his contemporary practitioners, both domestically in Pakistan and abroad.