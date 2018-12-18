close
Tue Dec 18, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
December 18, 2018

Cartoon workshop

Islamabad

A
APP
December 18, 2018

Islamabad : Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will hold the first ever two-week cartoon workshop for media, students, cartoonists and artists having a background of drawing to provide them training of political cartooning.

The workshop will be conducted by renowned cartoonist Shujaat Ali for three days a week next month at National Art Gallery while registration is open till the end of December.

It will be open for beginners and advance level students with Fine Arts background. Shujaat Ali is among the pioneers of animated political cartoon. He is well known and most modern political/editorial cartoonist among his contemporary practitioners, both domestically in Pakistan and abroad.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad