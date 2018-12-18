National Netball Coaching, Umpiring Course concludes

KARACHI: Punjab’s Muhammad Irfan secured first position with 79 points in the National Netball Coaching course, organised by Pakistan Netball Federation at The City School (PAF Chapter).

Sindh’s Huma Zaheer secured the second position with 77 points and Aftab Iqbal from WAPDA got the third position with 71 points.Wasim Aslam Chouhan from Army secured the first position with 76 points in umpiring course. Ajlal Husain from Gilgit and Muhammad Tanvir from Army shared the second position with 75 points each. Nazakat Hussain from Navy stood third with 74 points.

PNF has announced that the top three position holders would be sent to participate in the Asian Netball Coaching and Umpiring Course 2019 in Singapore.