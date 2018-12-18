PML-N to field strong candidate to retain PK-30

MANSEHRA: The PML-N has decided to field a strong candidate against PTI to retain PK-30 seat that fell vacant after the disqualification of its MPA earlier this year. A meeting in this connection was held in Balakot with former federal minister Sardar Yousaf in the chair.

Mian Ziaur Rehman, who was disqualified as MPA in a fake degree case by the Supreme Court, and other party workers attended the meeting.

According to insiders, names of possible aspirants were discussed in detail. Sardar Yousaf was empowered by participants to choose a strong aspirant for by-election scheduled to be held Feb 20 next year. Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has given a green signal to a provincial minister Ahmad Hussain Shah to receive the PTI ticket for the by-election.