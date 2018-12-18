Four burnt in Rawalpindi gas blast

Rawalpindi: Four people, burnt in a blast due to gas leakage, were shifted to Holy Family Hospital (HFH) in critical condition on Monday.

The incident took place in Street no.2, Tehmasabad, Rawal Road where 33 years old Muhammad Naeem, his wife Nazia Bibi, eight years old daughter Maham and two years old son Ahmed were badly burnt. They were taken to Holy Family Hospital (HFH) where conditions of all victims particularly Muhammad Naeem are critical as he was burnt 65 per cent.

The rescue teams reached the scene and shifted the victims to HFH. The Rescue 1122 official spokesman Usman Gujjar told ‘The News’ that incident took place early morning on Monday at about 5:30 am. He said that incident of gas leakage are increasing everyday and we have issued an advisory for the public to close all gas connections before sleeping to avoid any incidents.