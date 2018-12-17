FC man embraces martyrdom in Sibi

QUETTA: A Frontier Corps personnel embraced martyrdom in a landmine blast in Sibi district of Balochistan. According to details, Bomb Disposal Squad of Frontier Corps, Balochistan, was busy in clearing road near Babar Kach--an area of district Sibi--when an FC official stepped on a landmine hidden by unknown terrorists. Due to explosion, the official of Bomb Disposal Squad embraced martyrdom. After completion of necessary formalities, the body of the martyr was sent to his native area.