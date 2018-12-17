Killing spree in IHK: Will raise Indian HR abuses at every platform: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Dr Arif Alvi condemned Indian reign of terror against innocent and unarmed Kashmiris in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) on Sunday.

Prime Minister Imran Khans said that Pakistan would raise the issue of Indian human rights violations at every platform, after security forces martyred around a dozen people in the Pulwama area of the Indian Held Kashmir (IHK).

Imran took to Twitter to condemn the killings and raised voice in support of the oppressed Kashmiris. The prime minister wrote, “Strongly condemn killing of innocent Kashmiri civilians in Pulwama IOK by Indian security forces. Only dialogue and not violence and killings will resolve this conflict. We will raise issue of India's human rights violations in IOK & demand UNSC fulfil its J&K plebiscite commitment.”

He also emphasised that Kashmiris must be allowed to decide their future. As a ‘killing spree’ continues in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) with new levels of inhuman oppression unleashed by Indian security forces, Pakistan has appealed for an end to this ‘barbarism’ to provide relief to the people of Kashmir from state terrorism.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, in a press conference at the Foreign Office, said that Kashmir issue would be solved only through talks, while the issue of inhuman oppression of unleashed by Indian security forces would be raise at every fora.

The foreign minister said that he had written letters to the United Nations Secretary General, UN Human Rights Commissioner and the Secretary General Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) besides instructing all Pakistani missions abroad to take immediate action. “I have asked them to intervene so that the people of Kashmir are relieved from this barbarianism. Today there is no aerial firing to disperse crowds. Their aim is to kill. In 2018 we saw over 500 casualties. In November, 18 unarmed Kashmiris were killed. It appears now the Indian forces are on the killing spree,” he said.

Working on emergency footings, the foreign minister besides writing letters to different organisations has also requested the OIC for a ministerial meeting. "Pakistan is ready to host (the meeting) and make arrangements in Islamabad. If there are any difficulties in coming to Pakistan, it could also be held in Jeddah,” he said.

Qureshi said that politics aside he was not talking about the Kashmir issue which some are reluctant to address. Many important global capitals trade heavily with India, and are reluctant to ruffle feathers even if humanity dies daily. “I am talking about humanity. Even if you have some difficulty raising your voice about the Kashmir issue, there shouldn't be any hesitance raising your voice against the brutality towards humans."

The coming months in the New Year, said the foreign minister, will see the EU and its parliament to have a public hearing on the issue of the atrocities against the Kashmiris on February 19, which will also see Pakistan joining the hearing.

Politicians in IHK even political foes like Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah have bridged differences to speak with one voice against the Indian oppression.

To this Qureshi said, “I demand all political forces in Kashmir to unify for the cause as they are the most important party to the dispute.”

The New Year will also see an international conference on Kashmir on February 5, to further internationalise the sufferings of the people who are determined to continue fighting for self-determination.

The foreign minister added that all political parties in Pakistan were unanimous over the Kashmir issue and he would ask the Speaker of the Lower House to pass a joint resolution to condemn the brutal force by India.

He also specifically mentioned senators from the opposition Mushahid Hussain and Ms Sherry Rehman together with others who were welcome to come to the Foreign Office for brainstorming sessions and the government would welcome their proposals.

The PTI leader said that all political parties were unanimous over the Kashmir issue, stressing the need to pass a joint resolution in the National Assembly to condemn India's use of force.

Earlier the Foreign Office pointed out that, “The mindless killing spree carried out by the Indian occupation forces on Saturday is yet another example of the Indian atrocities against the innocent Kashmiris. India continues to kill and maim, under the garb of “combating terror”. In Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, every man, woman or a child who protests against India’s illegal occupation and brutalities against innocent and hapless Kashmiris, is a “terrorist”.

The government and the people of Pakistan reaffirm their continued and resolute moral, diplomatic and political support to the oppressed people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir in their valiant struggle for realisation of the fundamental right to self-determination.

Yesterday saw seven Kashmiris killed while over three dozen injured when Indian forces fired at protesters in Occupied Kashmir. Reports talked about a security clampdown and a strike by Kashmiris fighting against Indian rule which shut most of Indian Held Kashmir on Sunday, a day after chaotic protests and fighting killed seven civilians in the disputed region.